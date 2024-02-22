trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723644
PM Modi Joins 50th Celebration Of Gujarat Milk Federation In Ahmedabad

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad. The event marks 50 years of the federation's positive impact on the dairy industry in the state.

