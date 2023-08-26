trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653820
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26 lauded Indian Space Research Organisation scientists for the historic Chandrayaan-3 feat. “I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India,” PM Modi said outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.
Follow Us

All Videos

“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
play icon3:16
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
“I was in South Africa, but my heart was with you…” PM Modi to Chandrayaan-3 scientists in Bengaluru
play icon2:59
“I was in South Africa, but my heart was with you…” PM Modi to Chandrayaan-3 scientists in Bengaluru
Case filed against Teacher Tripta Tyagi in Neha Public School Beating Case
play icon6:32
Case filed against Teacher Tripta Tyagi in Neha Public School Beating Case
ISRO Chief Somanath explains successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 through visual effects to PM Modi
play icon4:58
ISRO Chief Somanath explains successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 through visual effects to PM Modi
Rashid Alvi attacks PM Modi over Chandrayaan 3 Touching Point Naming
play icon1:21
Rashid Alvi attacks PM Modi over Chandrayaan 3 Touching Point Naming

Trending Videos

“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
play icon3:16
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
“I was in South Africa, but my heart was with you…” PM Modi to Chandrayaan-3 scientists in Bengaluru
play icon2:59
“I was in South Africa, but my heart was with you…” PM Modi to Chandrayaan-3 scientists in Bengaluru
Case filed against Teacher Tripta Tyagi in Neha Public School Beating Case
play icon6:32
Case filed against Teacher Tripta Tyagi in Neha Public School Beating Case
ISRO Chief Somanath explains successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 through visual effects to PM Modi
play icon4:58
ISRO Chief Somanath explains successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 through visual effects to PM Modi
Rashid Alvi attacks PM Modi over Chandrayaan 3 Touching Point Naming
play icon1:21
Rashid Alvi attacks PM Modi over Chandrayaan 3 Touching Point Naming