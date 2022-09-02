PM Modi launches new naval ensign, inspired by Shivaji Maharaj’s historic seal

The Indian Navy today switched to a new ensign at the launch of the country's first homemade aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. One of the design elements honours Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha kingdom who had a naval fleet.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

The Indian Navy today switched to a new ensign at the launch of the country's first homemade aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. One of the design elements honours Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha kingdom who had a naval fleet.