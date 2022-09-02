NewsVideos

PM Modi launches new naval ensign, inspired by Shivaji Maharaj’s historic seal

The Indian Navy today switched to a new ensign at the launch of the country's first homemade aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. One of the design elements honours Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha kingdom who had a naval fleet.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
The Indian Navy today switched to a new ensign at the launch of the country's first homemade aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. One of the design elements honours Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha kingdom who had a naval fleet.

All Videos

DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
6:47
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
15:22
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
11:53
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
25:52
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad

Trending Videos

6:47
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
15:22
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
11:53
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
25:52
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad