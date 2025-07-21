Advertisement
PM Modi makes huge appeal as Parliament Monsoon Session begins

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
PM Modi Monsoon Session Speech: Modi's big appeal to the opposition as soon as the monsoon session begins!Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, remarked that the world has witnessed India’s growing military might through the success of Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the operation as a testament to the country’s strength and strategic capability, he emphasized how it showcases India’s commitment to safeguarding its interests and contributing to global peace and stability.

