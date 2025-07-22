हिन्दी
PM Modi makes tweet on Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation
Jul 22, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation has been accepted. He resigned from his post last night due to health reasons. President Draupadi Murmu has accepted his resignation
