PM Modi Meets Emir of Qatar In Doha: Bilateral Talks Strengthen Relations

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Qatar includes a significant bilateral meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The visit began with a ceremonial welcome, and PM Modi previously met his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Discussions aim to strengthen ties between India and Qatar, addressing both bilateral and regional/global issues.

