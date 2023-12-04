trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695231
PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session: After victory in three states, the House echoed Modi-Modi

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
PM Modi Speech on Parliament Winter Session 2023: आज से संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र का आगाज हो चुका है..पीएम मोदी की सदन में एंट्री बाद बीजेपी सांसदों ने पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत किया। पूरा सदन मोदी मोदी से गूंज उठा। इस बीच सत्र के शुरु होने से पहले पीएम मोदी ने मीडिया को संबोधित किया. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मैं आशा करता हूं कि विपक्ष हार की खीज संसद में नहीं उतारेगा.
PM Modi Speech on Parliament Winter Session 2023: The winter session of Parliament has started from today.. After PM Modi's entry in the House,BJP MPs gave a warm welcome to PM Modi. The entire House echoed with Modi Modi. Meanwhile,before the beginning of the session,PM Modi addressed the media. PM Modi said that I hope that the opposition will not vent out the frustration of defeat in Parliament.,