PM Modi, other Parliamentarians gather for a group photograph at the old Parliament building

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Parliamentarians gathered at the old Parliament for a group photograph. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the old parliament for a group photograph. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankahr and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sat for a group photo.
