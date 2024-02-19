trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722753
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Kalki Dham Ceremony In Sambhal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
During the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine, Kalki Dham, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the significance of the day being the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. PM Modi expressed, "...Today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hence this day becomes more sacred and more inspiring...On this occasion, I respectfully bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pay tribute to him..."

