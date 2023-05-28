NewsVideos
PM Modi Performs Havan To Inaugurate The New Parliament

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
A havan was performed in the Parliament premises outside the new building around 7 am where the ceremonial sceptre 'Sengol' was handed over to Prime Minister Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

