PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Step into the Spiritual atmosphere of Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graces the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his spiritual presence. In this exclusive footage, witness the Prime Minister actively participating in sacred rituals, infusing the historic event with a profound spiritual touch.

