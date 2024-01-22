trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712568
PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs rituals at the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Join us for exclusive visuals capturing the Prime Minister's involvement in this auspicious ceremony, as he adds a spiritual touch to the historic event.

First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Joins Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
 Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Joins Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Rajinikanth Arrives in Ayodhya for Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Rajinikanth Arrives in Ayodhya for Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for Pran Pratishtha
Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for Pran Pratishtha

