PM Modi reaches Delhi after G20 Summit ends in Bali

|Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
As the G20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali ended on November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Delhi. Indonesia also officially handed over the G20 presidency to India as the Summit ended.

