PM Modi receives grand welcome in London

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached London on Wednesday night on a two-day visit to Britain. During this, the special focus will be on signing the India-Britain Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and improving diplomatic relations with Maldives. PM Modi said that he will meet British PM Keir Starmer and Britain's King Charles III on Thursday. During this, the emphasis will be on strengthening economic relations between the two countries.