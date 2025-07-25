videoDetails

PM Modi receives Grand Welcome in Maldives

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to Maldives. This visit is taking place at a time when some controversies have been seen in the relations between India and Maldives in recent times. Prime Minister Modi's arrival in Male as the first state guest of the Mohammed Muizu government is important. President Mohammed Muizu and senior leaders of his cabinet warmly welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport. During this, a little girl also welcomed the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi stroked the girl's forehead and talked to her.