PM Modi returned to India from America and Egypt tour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to India late last night after visiting America and Egypt. He has returned home after 6 days. At the airport, BJP President JP Nadda and BJP MPs welcomed PM Modi by giving him flowers.

