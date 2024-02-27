trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725443
PM Modi Reviews Gaganyaan Mission: Progress, Bestows Astronaut Wings

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a comprehensive review of the advancements in the Gaganyaan Mission, India's pioneering human space flight program. In a momentous gesture, astronaut wings are conferred upon the designated astronauts in recognition of their dedication and commitment.

