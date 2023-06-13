NewsVideos
PM Modi’s address set tone for discussion, says EAM Jaishankar on G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
After the conclusion of G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting for the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 12 briefed about the discussion during which he said that PM Modi’s address in the morning was highly appreciated and welcomed by various developed countries. “This was the first time a G20 president has asked the members about the topic of discussion. They saw a PM who was personally invested in development, sustainability, and poverty alleviation. His address set the tone of the discussion,” said EAM Jaishankar.

