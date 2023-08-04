trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644438
PM Modi’s cluster-6 meeting with NDA MPs concludes in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cluster-6 meeting with groups of NDA MPs from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh region concluded at Garvi Gujarat Bhawan on August 03. The meeting was held to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Nitin Gadkari, and Ajay Bhatt were present in the meeting. After the meeting, BJP MP from Haryana Sunita Duggal said, “PM Modi holds meetings with MPs from time to time and gives us guidance...”

