PM Modi’s State Visit to US: Iconic Empire State Building illuminated in Tricolour

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi is on a historic State Visit to the US from June 21 to June 24. He received a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. The visit has been much talked about and has strengthened India-US ties like never before. Watch the full story...

