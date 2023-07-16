trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636153
PM Modi’s visit to UAE sets new benchmarks in India-UAE partnership

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
PM Modi had a successful visit to the UAE where he met the President and Ruler, H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and also met Dr Sultan Al Jaber President designate of COP 28. The two countries exchanged various agreements on issues of health, defence, culture and fintech among others.
