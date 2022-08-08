PM Modi: Saddened by the loss of lives in Khatu Shyam Ji temple complex

To mark the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi, many had gathered in the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar, Rajasthan. Around 5 AM, things took a fatal turn as three people died and two others were injured in a stampede.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

