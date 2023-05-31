NewsVideos
PM Modi Slams Opposition On Not Attending The New Parliament Inauguration

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
PM Modi launched "Maha Jansampark" campaign of the BJP by addressing a public meeting in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Under the Maha Jan Sampark campaign, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 yrs at the Centre.

