PM Modi spearheads commissioning of INS Vikrant in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship ever built in India's maritime history, into the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Kochi, Kerala. Hoisting of the new Naval Ensign ‘Nishaan’, on INS Vikrant in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took place.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

