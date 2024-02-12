trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720559
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President, and Mauritius PM Launch Digital Payments Connectivity

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Follow Us
India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has now been launched globally, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on February 12. The virtual ceremony, attended by PM Modi, Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth, and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, marks a significant step in enhancing present digital payments connectivity between India and the two island nations.

All Videos

PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
Play Icon00:31
PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha
Play Icon02:21
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha
VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment
Play Icon00:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment
VIRAL VIDEO: Mosquito 'Tornado' Created by Swarm Shocks Pune Residents
Play Icon00:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Mosquito 'Tornado' Created by Swarm Shocks Pune Residents
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train
Play Icon00:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train

Trending Videos

PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
play icon0:31
PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha
play icon2:21
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha
VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment
VIRAL VIDEO: Mosquito 'Tornado' Created by Swarm Shocks Pune Residents
play icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Mosquito 'Tornado' Created by Swarm Shocks Pune Residents
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train
play icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train