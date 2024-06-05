Advertisement
PM Modi submits his resignation to President

Jun 05, 2024
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Rashtrapati Bhavan. He has submitted his resignation to the President. Actually, the Modi cabinet has recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. In such a situation, when the Lok Sabha is dissolved, the PM has to resign from his post. This morning itself, the Modi cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. Sources say that PM Modi can take oath as Prime Minister on June 8.

