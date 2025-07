videoDetails

PM Modi to attend Maldives Independence Day celebrations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Maldives. He will attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives as the chief guest. During this, the completion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Maldives will also be celebrated.