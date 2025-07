videoDetails

PM Modi to discuss on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

PM Modi's address in Rajya Sabha today. Will discuss Operation Sindoor. These big personalities will participate in Rajya Sabha today on Operation Sindoor! During the monsoon session of Parliament, Operation Sindoor will be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.