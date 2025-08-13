Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2945336https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/pm-modi-to-meet-trump-amid-tariff-row-2945336.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to meet Trump amid Tariff Row

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The trade deal between America and India could not be finalized. Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on India. Amidst this tariff tension, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit America once again. This is going to be a big meeting from both political and diplomatic perspective. In fact, next month PM Modi can attend the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to be held in New York City. During this time, he is also likely to meet US President Donald Trump.

All Videos

Step into the future of holistic health measurement with Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series and Samsung Health
Play Icon14:55
Step into the future of holistic health measurement with Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series and Samsung Health
Zelensky speaks to PM Modi ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Play Icon03:33
Zelensky speaks to PM Modi ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Pakistan issues Nuclear Threat warning to India
Play Icon02:59
Pakistan issues Nuclear Threat warning to India
CM Yogi ultimatum on Illegal Enroachers
Play Icon04:35
CM Yogi ultimatum on Illegal Enroachers
Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest
Play Icon04:58
Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest

Trending Videos

Step into the future of holistic health measurement with Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series and Samsung Health
play icon14:55
Step into the future of holistic health measurement with Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series and Samsung Health
Zelensky speaks to PM Modi ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
play icon3:33
Zelensky speaks to PM Modi ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Pakistan issues Nuclear Threat warning to India
play icon2:59
Pakistan issues Nuclear Threat warning to India
CM Yogi ultimatum on Illegal Enroachers
play icon4:35
CM Yogi ultimatum on Illegal Enroachers
Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest
play icon4:58
Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest
NEWS ON ONE CLICK