PM Modi to meet Trump amid Tariff Row

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

The trade deal between America and India could not be finalized. Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on India. Amidst this tariff tension, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit America once again. This is going to be a big meeting from both political and diplomatic perspective. In fact, next month PM Modi can attend the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to be held in New York City. During this time, he is also likely to meet US President Donald Trump.