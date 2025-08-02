videoDetails

PM Modi transfers Rs 20,500 crore under PM Kisan Yojana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi is on a Kashi tour. Here he launched 52 projects worth Rs 2,200 crore. Also, he released Rs 20,500 crore of the 20th installment of Samman Nidhi for farmers across the country. While addressing the public meeting, the PM said - The promise I had made to take revenge for the sindoor of my daughters has been fulfilled. This was accomplished only with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to his feet.