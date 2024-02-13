trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720978
PM Modi UAE Visit: Expresses Gratitude to UAE President for Vibrant Gujarat Summit Success

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting with the UAE President in Abu Dhabi, extends thanks for accepting the invitation and contributing to the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in his home state. Modi acknowledges the elevated global reputation of the event under the UAE President's participation.

