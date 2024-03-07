NewsVideos
PM Modi Unveils 53 Projects Worth Rs 6,400 Crores In Srinagar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 53 projects at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, totaling Rs 6,400 crores. These initiatives cover various areas and are set to bring positive changes to our nation.

