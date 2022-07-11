NewsVideos

PM Modi Unveils the National Emblem at new Parliament building | Zee English News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building this morning. He also interacted with the Shramjeevis involved in the construction work of the new Parliament.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
