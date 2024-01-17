trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710559
PM Modi Unveils Transformation: Inaugurates Over ₹4000 Crore Worth Projects for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of projects in Kochi, Kerala, with a cumulative value exceeding ₹4000 Crore. These initiatives are aimed at revolutionizing India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector. The event marks a significant stride towards enhancing infrastructure and bolstering connectivity, showcasing the government's commitment to fostering economic growth and development.

