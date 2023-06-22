NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi urges G20 nations to create a path for increased research collaborations

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the G20 nations to create a path for increased research collaborations, in his video message during G-20 Education Ministers’ Meeting on June 22. “To make our youth future-ready, we need to continuously skill, re-skill and upskill them. We need to align their competencies with evolving work profiles and practices. 20 countries with their respective strengths can play a key role in promoting research and innovation, especially in the Global South. I urge you all to create a path for increased research collaborations. I am confident that this group will come out with an inclusive, action-oriented and future-ready education agenda,” said the Prime Minister.

All Videos

H1B visa rules to be revised? US to ease norms amid PM Modi's visit, what are the new changes
play icon1:36
H1B visa rules to be revised? US to ease norms amid PM Modi's visit, what are the new changes
Ghee from Punjab, Sesame seeds from Tamil Nadu...America will say I Love My India
play icon6:46
Ghee from Punjab, Sesame seeds from Tamil Nadu...America will say I Love My India
Big statement of RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwar on Hindu nation
play icon1:27
Big statement of RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwar on Hindu nation
Clash between Police and Locals in Mandawali
play icon4:26
Clash between Police and Locals in Mandawali
'Obama' is a devotee of Hanuman... So PM Modi made Joe Biden a devotee of 'Ganpati Bappa'
play icon6:50
'Obama' is a devotee of Hanuman... So PM Modi made Joe Biden a devotee of 'Ganpati Bappa'

Trending Videos

H1B visa rules to be revised? US to ease norms amid PM Modi's visit, what are the new changes
play icon1:36
H1B visa rules to be revised? US to ease norms amid PM Modi's visit, what are the new changes
Ghee from Punjab, Sesame seeds from Tamil Nadu...America will say I Love My India
play icon6:46
Ghee from Punjab, Sesame seeds from Tamil Nadu...America will say I Love My India
Big statement of RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwar on Hindu nation
play icon1:27
Big statement of RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwar on Hindu nation
Clash between Police and Locals in Mandawali
play icon4:26
Clash between Police and Locals in Mandawali
'Obama' is a devotee of Hanuman... So PM Modi made Joe Biden a devotee of 'Ganpati Bappa'
play icon6:50
'Obama' is a devotee of Hanuman... So PM Modi made Joe Biden a devotee of 'Ganpati Bappa'