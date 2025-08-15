Advertisement
PM Modi's big announcement on Indus River from Red Fort!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag from the Red Fort in Delhi. Now he is addressing the country. Independence Day reminds us of the independence we got after 200 years of British rule, and it is also a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of those martyrs. On the 79th Independence Day of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Pakistan from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Referring to Indus water, the PM talked about the rights of farmers. Home Minister Amit Shah was seen clapping on his statement. Modi said - 'India has decided that blood and water will not flow together. Now the countrymen have come to know very well how unjust and one-sided the Indus agreement is.

