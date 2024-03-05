trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727555
PM Modi's Big Pledge In Sangareddy: Aiming For India To Be Third Largest Global Economy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bold promise at a public gathering in Sangareddy, Telangana, committing to elevate India to the third-largest global economy in the coming years. His assurance sparks optimism and raises anticipation for the nation's economic trajectory.

