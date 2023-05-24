PM Modi's big statement on Khalistani supporters!

NewsVideos
Australia Temple Attack: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the attacks on temples and Indians in Australia. Along with this, PM Modi surrounded the Khalistani supporters without naming them and gave a stern warning and said, 'Conspiracy to spoil the relationship is not accepted, action should be taken against those responsible'. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, has given assurance of action regarding this. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.

