PM Modi's Roadshow Draws Large Crowd In Palakkad, Kerala

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Watch: In Palakkad, Kerala, a substantial gathering of people eagerly awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow. The enthusiastic turnout underscores the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event, as PM Modi engages with the public ahead of upcoming elections.

