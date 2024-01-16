trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710191
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's Spiritual Visit: Pooja & Darshan at Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh,6 Days Before Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh, today as part of his two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Lepakshi, known for its connection to the Ramayana tale, is believed to be where Jatayu, the giant eagle, intercepted the abduction of Goddess Sita. The PM's spiritual journey in the south precedes the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya by just six days.

All Videos

Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon
Play Icon0:29
Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai
Play Icon0:35
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland
Play Icon0:45
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland
BJP National President JP Nadda Hosts Meeting with African Delegation in Delhi
Play Icon1:17
BJP National President JP Nadda Hosts Meeting with African Delegation in Delhi
108-Feet Long Incense Stick got Lit in Ayodhya
Play Icon4:2
108-Feet Long Incense Stick got Lit in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon
play icon0:29
Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai
play icon0:35
DMK MP Kanimozhi Joins Sangamam Pongal Festival Celebration in Chepauk, Chennai
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland
play icon0:45
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes in Kohima, Nagaland
BJP National President JP Nadda Hosts Meeting with African Delegation in Delhi
play icon1:17
BJP National President JP Nadda Hosts Meeting with African Delegation in Delhi
108-Feet Long Incense Stick got Lit in Ayodhya
play icon4:2
108-Feet Long Incense Stick got Lit in Ayodhya