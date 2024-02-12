trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720627
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's Tour: Qatar Visit Set for February 14 Following UAE Trip

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Follow Us
In Abu Dhabi, on February 11, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, expressed the high enthusiasm among people to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, termed as 'Viksit Bharat.' The 'Ahlan Modi' event, scheduled for February 13 during PM Modi's UAE visit, has garnered immense interest, prompting the closure of registrations after reaching the capacity of 65,000 attendees. The Indian diaspora eagerly anticipates PM Modi's address during this significant gathering.

All Videos

Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test
Play Icon02:58
Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test
CM Ashok Chavan Resigns from Congress, Yet to Decide Future Plans
Play Icon01:30
 CM Ashok Chavan Resigns from Congress, Yet to Decide Future Plans
Bihar Floor Test: Deputy CM and BJP Leader Vijay Sinha Vows to Make State Free of Crime and Corruption
Play Icon02:26
Bihar Floor Test: Deputy CM and BJP Leader Vijay Sinha Vows to Make State Free of Crime and Corruption
Bihar Floor Test Update: 'Modi should guarantee whether Nitish will reverse or not', says Tejashwi Yadav
Play Icon38:59
Bihar Floor Test Update: 'Modi should guarantee whether Nitish will reverse or not', says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Floor Test: Tejashwi Yadav Opposes New Government, Acknowledges Nitish Kumar's Historic 9 Oaths
Play Icon01:20
Bihar Floor Test: Tejashwi Yadav Opposes New Government, Acknowledges Nitish Kumar's Historic 9 Oaths

Trending Videos

Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test
play icon2:58
Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test
CM Ashok Chavan Resigns from Congress, Yet to Decide Future Plans
play icon1:30
CM Ashok Chavan Resigns from Congress, Yet to Decide Future Plans
Bihar Floor Test: Deputy CM and BJP Leader Vijay Sinha Vows to Make State Free of Crime and Corruption
play icon2:26
Bihar Floor Test: Deputy CM and BJP Leader Vijay Sinha Vows to Make State Free of Crime and Corruption
Bihar Floor Test Update: 'Modi should guarantee whether Nitish will reverse or not', says Tejashwi Yadav
play icon38:59
Bihar Floor Test Update: 'Modi should guarantee whether Nitish will reverse or not', says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Floor Test: Tejashwi Yadav Opposes New Government, Acknowledges Nitish Kumar's Historic 9 Oaths
play icon1:20
Bihar Floor Test: Tejashwi Yadav Opposes New Government, Acknowledges Nitish Kumar's Historic 9 Oaths