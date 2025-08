videoDetails

PM Modi's warning to Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi said in Kashi- The promise I had made to take revenge for the sindoor of our daughters has been fulfilled. This was fulfilled only with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to his feet. If Pakistan commits any sin again, our missiles will destroy the terrorists. PM also gave a statement on tariff without naming America. Said- We will buy those things, which have been made by the sweat of some Indian.