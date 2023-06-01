NewsVideos
PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 held bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Nepal Prime Minister is on a four-day visit to India. Notably, this is his first overseas visit since he assumed the office in December 2022. On May 31, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also called Nepal PM.

