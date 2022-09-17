PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Delhi restaurant offers Rs 8.5 lakhs to finish 56-Inch thali

Many places and businesses are gearing up to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. In a similar bid, a restaurant in Lutyens’ Delhi will be serving a 56-inch thali for 10 days. The thali will have 20 different kinds of sabzis, various kinds of bread, dal, and Gulab jamun, with a choice of kulfi as well.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

