PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Delhi restaurant offers Rs 8.5 lakhs to finish 56-Inch thali
Many places and businesses are gearing up to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. In a similar bid, a restaurant in Lutyens’ Delhi will be serving a 56-inch thali for 10 days. The thali will have 20 different kinds of sabzis, various kinds of bread, dal, and Gulab jamun, with a choice of kulfi as well.
Many places and businesses are gearing up to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. In a similar bid, a restaurant in Lutyens’ Delhi will be serving a 56-inch thali for 10 days. The thali will have 20 different kinds of sabzis, various kinds of bread, dal, and Gulab jamun, with a choice of kulfi as well.