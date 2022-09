PM Narendra Modi turns 72: From Lucknow to Orissa, this is how PM's birthday is being celebrated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on September 17, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him. Watch how people across India are celebrating his birthday.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

