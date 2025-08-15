Advertisement
PM's strong reply to Trump's tariff bomb!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that Made in India semiconductors will be available in the market by the end of this year. This news is not only big for the tech industry, but is also important for India's economic and technical strength. Recently, former US President Donald Trump said that he is considering imposing 100% tariff on computer chips. If this happens, electronics, automobiles, home appliances and digital devices may become expensive worldwide. In such a situation, starting semiconductor manufacturing in India can prove to be a big game changer.

