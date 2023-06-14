NewsVideos
Political drama erupts in Chennai, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED questions

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
High voltage drama was witnessed in Chennai on June 14. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down as ED questions him. The ED officials took him into custody in connection with money laundering case. Investigating agency raided his house on June 13 and detained DMK leader. ED brought Balaji to Govt hospital in Chennai for medical examination. DMK Minister Senthil Balaji was seen crying in pain while lying inside the car. Several DMK leaders including Udhyanidhi Stalin, NR Elango came forward in support of Balaji.

