Politics: India Pak Conflict - Baloch Army intensifies attack on Munir's Army?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2025, 08:06 PM IST

On one hand Munir's army has suffered a defeat on LOC.. on the other hand in Balochistan also the Baloch are strongly challenging the Pakistani army.. the situation is such that now the Baloch army has intensified the attack on Munir's army in this area... in such a situation the question is whether Munir's army will have to face defeat in Balochistan too...