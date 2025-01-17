Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Congress moves Supreme Court For Places of worship Act

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
To The Point: Timing matters a lot in politics. And just before the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress party has made a big move by filing a petition in the Supreme Court. It is believed that Congress has filed a petition regarding the Worship Act to bring 13 percent Muslim voters of Delhi to its side. It has appealed to the court that the petitions regarding the Worship Delhi Election 2025 Act. Congress's side should also be heard in them. And the petition claims that if the Worship Act is tampered with, it will be dangerous for the unity and integrity of the secular structure of the country. Sadhus and saints along with BJP have targeted Congress regarding the petition. In such a situation, the question is whether this move of Congress will affect the elections. Has Congress filed this petition for 13 percent Muslim voters. And the biggest question is whether this petition is to break into AAP's vote bank.

