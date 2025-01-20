Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Delhi Illegal Bnagladeshi and Rohingya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 20, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Taal Thok Ke: The issue of the murderous attack on Saif Ali Khan in Delhi Dangal has become political. As soon as the Bangladeshi connection of the attack on Saif came to light, the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Delhi also spread. BJP attacked Aam Aadmi Party on the issue of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in Delhi. So Aam Aadmi Party also retaliated and held the central government responsible for infiltration in India. The way the verbal war is intensifying on this issue in Delhi Dangal, it seems that with the re-entry of the issue of infiltrators, the rest of the issues will fade away into thin air. Not only this, this issue of Bangladeshi infiltration has also heated up the politics of Muslim appeasement in Delhi. And BJP has also started playing on the front foot on this issue.

